Megan Gustafson's 18 Points Not Enough as Spain Falls to Australia 75-66 in Exhibition Play

July 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







SEGOVIA, Spain - Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson joined the Spanish National Team for its final two exhibition games prior to the 2024 Olympic Games. Gustafson scored a game-high 18 points, but it wasn't enough as Spain dropped a 75-66 decision to Australia in Segovia, Spain.

Stats / Schedule of Aces in the Olympics

Gustafson shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 1 of 2 from distance, grabbed 3 boards and passed off one dime. Former Aces center Cayla George scored 8 for Australia, which was paced by 14 points from the Seattle Storm's Sami Whitcomb.

Spain closes its pre-Olympic exhibition against Canada on July 24 at 11 am PT.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 22, 2024

Megan Gustafson's 18 Points Not Enough as Spain Falls to Australia 75-66 in Exhibition Play - Las Vegas Aces

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.