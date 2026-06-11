Megan Grant Launches 313-Foot Blast in Pro Debut

Published on June 10, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Portland Cascade News Release







Former UCLA standout Megan Grant recorded her first professional hit in emphatic fashion Wednesday night versus the Carolina Blaze, connecting on a 74 mph pitch from Karlyn Pickens and sending it over the wall in right field.

The home run marked the first pro hit of Grant's career. Starting at designated player, she launched the ball 313 feet, where it cleared the 190-foot outfield wall and landed in the trees beyond.

The ball left Grant's bat at 86 mph, scoring Ali Newland and helping the Cascade erase an early 1-0 deficit to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning.

Wednesday's contest also marked Grant's professional debut. The former UCLA slugger joined the Cascade after a decorated collegiate career that included 91 career home runs and a historic senior season in which she led the nation with 42 total homers.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @ sieraajones .







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