Bri Ellis Launches Talons' First Home Run of 2026

Published on June 10, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Utah Talons News Release







Bri Ellis wasted no time settling into her new home city on Tuesday night, launching the first home run of the Talons' 2026 campaign as Utah opened its title defense with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Bandits.

After the Talons allowed two runs in the top of the first inning, Ellis helped Utah answer in the second with the second home run of her professional career. She sent a 266-foot shot over the center-field wall, scoring Caroline Jacobsen and tying the game at 2-2.

Ellis didn't stop there. In the bottom of the fourth inning, she helped tack on the Talons' fifth and final run of the night when she drove a double to left field. The ball carried all the way to the wall where Bandits outfielder Bella Dayton crashed into the padding attempting to make the play, allowing Jadelyn Allchin to score.

After her three-RBI night, Ellis credited offseason swing adjustments for her success.

"A lot of tweaks and kind of experimenting with my swing in the offseason," Ellis said. "I really think it's just staying loose with my upper body and firing these legs. And, you know, when I see the ball, and I can get there, I'm dangerous, so just getting to my launch angle and position every time, it's gonna be hard to beat me."

Ellis finished 2-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs, after recording the first multi-hit game of her professional career. Montana Fouts earned the win in the circle after pitching a complete game and holding Chicago scoreless over the final six innings.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @sieraajones.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 10, 2026

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