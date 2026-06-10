AUSL Names Labcorp Official Consumer Health Testing Partner

Published on June 10, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







NEW YORK & BURLINGTON, N.C. - The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) today announced a new collaboration with Labcorp, a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, naming Labcorp the Official Consumer Health Testing Partner of the AUSL. Together, the organizations aim to advance women's health, support athlete wellbeing and help drive the continued growth of women's sports through health-focused storytelling, education and fan engagement.

"Labcorp's commitment to women's health and wellbeing makes them a natural fit for the AUSL," said Vanessa Taveras, Chief Partnerships Officer of the AUSL. "As we continue building the premier professional softball league in the United States, we're proud to partner with organizations that share our commitment to supporting women both on and off the field. We believe this meaningful partnership will benefit not just our athletes, but fans and the broader softball community."

"Labcorp is focused on giving women the insights they need to take action, feel confident, and lead healthier, stronger lives," said Amy Summy, EVP, chief marketing officer at Labcorp. "We are proud to partner with the AUSL to champion women who are pushing boundaries both on and off the field."

As part of the collaboration, AUSL will feature Labcorp health insights and content across digital channels, social media and in-person fan experiences during the regular season and championship. As the Official Consumer Health Testing Partner, Labcorp will spotlight how health insights show up in athletes' lives-pairing real stories from AUSL players with actionable testing and resources from Labcorp's consumer health offerings, including the recently launched MyLabcorpTM mobile app, Labcorp OnDemand consumer testing platform, and its women's health digital platform, Ovia Health by Labcorp. Together, AUSL and Labcorp aim to help athletes and fans better understand topics like performance, recovery and overall wellbeing.

The collaboration also brings together two organizations with roots in North Carolina, home to Labcorp's headquarters in Burlington and the AUSL's Carolina Blaze in Durham.

The announcement comes as the AUSL continues its rapid growth heading into its second season. Led by Commissioner Kim Ng and featuring investment from Major League Baseball, the league recently expanded from four to six teams while securing a multi-year media rights agreement with ESPN and attracting a growing roster of national corporate partners.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 10, 2026

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