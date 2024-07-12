Megan Courtney-Lush Returns to the Fury for 2025

July 12, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury will return franchise player and Kettering, Ohio native Megan Courtney-Lush for the 2025 season. Courtney-Lush served as team captain for the Fury's inaugural season and provided solid leadership to a young core of talent. She brings a wealth of experience to the team after playing seven seasons overseas and representing the U.S. on the National Team.

Columbus is home in more ways than one, said Courtney-Lush. I am so excited to get back on the court in front of the best fans in the league! There is no other place I'd rather be!

Courtney-Lush was an integral part of the Fury rotation and made an impact on the court but also in the community. She appeared in 19 matches for the Fury and was second on the team with 162 kills and 225 digs for the season. The outside hitter totaled seven double-doubles on the season and notched a franchise-high three aces on two separate occasions on the year. Off the court, she has become the face of the organization representing the Fury at events across Columbus.

We are excited that Megan decided to come back to Columbus, said coach Pérez. Megan represents everything that is great about the city of Columbus and there is nobody better than her to carry the torch for our city and our team. On the court, we know what she can bring to the team as a fierce competitor and off the court she is our leader, our face. We are excited she decided to come home, and we can't wait to see her on the court next season.

Courtney-Lush has a decorated career that includes being a two-time NCAA National Champion with Penn State and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four in 2014. Her professional career includes being named the best libero of the FIVB Nations League in 2019 where she won a gold medal with Team USA. She now resides in Columbus with her husband, Mitch, and daughter Nora.

She becomes the second player to re-sign with Columbus and the eighth player signed overall for the 2025 season. Stay up to date with all player signings during free agency on the Fury website. For those interested in 2025 season tickets, visit the Fury ticketing page, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com, or call the ticketing office at (614) 380-FURY(3879).

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.