Pro Volleyball Federation Champion, Michigan Native Paige Briggs-Romine Joins Rise

July 12, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise have signed outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine for the upcoming 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season. A native of Ortonville, Michigan, Briggs-Romine returns home after winning the inaugural 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation championship with the Omaha Supernovas in her first professional season.

Her decision to join the team she beat in the championship match was simple.

"I chose the Grand Rapids Rise because this is my home state," Briggs-Romine said. "I have lived in Michigan my whole life and can't wait to have my family and friends at the games."

Prior to signing with the Rise, Briggs-Romine got married to Connor Romine on June 15, 2024, in Rockford, Michigan.

Briggs-Romine played in 25 matches (66 sets) during her rookie campaign with the Supernovas. She finished the season with 86 kills on a .222 hitting percentage, along with 107 digs, 10 aces, and five blocks, underscoring her versatility and impact across the court. Her best match of the season arguably came against the Rise in the May 12 regular-season finale, when the 5-foot-10 attacker produced a season-high 19 points off 17 kills (.208) and two aces. She also had 13 digs for her third double-double of the season. Grand Rapids won the match in five sets, but Omaha got its revenge six days later to win the League championship. Briggs-Romine played five sets off the bench in the playoffs, registering nine serves, one dig, and one attack attempt.

Prior to her professional career, Brigg-Romine was a standout at Western Kentucky University from 2019 to 2023. During her five-year tenure, she amassed an impressive stat line of 1,857 kills (3.55 kills per set) on a .307 hitting percentage, complemented by 1,426 digs, 212 blocks, 184 aces, and 162 assists across 156 matches (523 sets). She earned multiple accolades, including three-time AVCA All-American honors and was recognized as the Conference USA Alyssa Cavanaugh Player of the Year in 2023.

Brigg-Romine, homeschooled for seven and a half years before attending Western Kentucky University, excelled playing volleyball at Oxford High School and Lake Orion High School. Her contributions were crucial in securing Lake Orion's Class A State Championship during her senior year, establishing her as a top talent in the state. Briggs-Romine was a two-time All-State selection and 2018 Miss Michigan Volleyball finalist. She also played for the Legacy Volleyball Club.

"I bring a competitive and fun presence to the team, on and off the court," Briggs-Romine said. "I hope to help my teammates who aren't from this great state to feel at home during the season."

Additional Rise player acquisition announcements will follow throughout the month of July. The signing period for previous Pro Volleyball Federation players opened on June 30.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.