San Diego Mojo Signs Veteran Libero Anna Church

July 12, 2024

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has signed libero Anna Church for the 2025 season, the team announced on Friday. Church is the ninth signee for the Mojo ahead of the 2025 season.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Mojo for the upcoming season. I have immense respect for the resilience and grit shown by last season's staff and players," Church said. "Representing San Diego is a tremendous honor, and I couldn't be more excited to contribute my skills, passion, and dedication to the team's success. Together, with the support of our fans and staff, I am pumped to join an organization that is hungry for the championship. I can't wait to get in the gym with the team and get started."

Church played last season with the Vegas Thrill during the inaugural PVF campaign, appearing in two matches for the club. She spent the 2022-23 season in Germany with USC Münster, helping the team finish seventh in the Bundesliga standings, ninth in the German Cup and fifth in the WEVZA Cup. Prior to that, Church played two seasons with Germany's VC Neuwied 77, winning the German 2. Bundesliga Süd in 2020-21. Church also competed with Infomaniak Genève Volley in Switzerland (2019-20) and played two seasons with SCU Emlichheim (2017-19) in Germany after beginning her professional career in France with AS Vallée de la Sauer (2016-17).

"Having spent eight years overseas playing professionally before returning home for the inaugural PVF season with Vegas, Anna brings wealth of talent and experience to our team," said San Diego Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park. "She is known for her exceptional defensive skills, passing and court awareness. Anna will strengthen our back row presence and elevate our game."

Collegiately, the Fairway, Kan. native spent three years at Saint Louis University (2012-14) before playing her senior season with Kansas in 2015, helping the Jayhawks reach the Final Four for the first time in program history. In her three seasons with the Billikens, Church registered 1,073 career digs and 75 career aces in 91 matches (328 sets). In her junior season, she ranked third in the Athletic-10 Conference with career bests of 465 digs and a 4.04 average per set for the season.

Church joins middle blockers Ronika Stone and Rainelle Jones, outside hitters Kendra Dahlke, Rosir Calderón, Lauren Harrison and Kayla Lund, opposite Oluoma Okaro, and libero Shara Venegas on the Mojo's 2025 roster.

