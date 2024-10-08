Meet the New Mexico Ice Wolves NAHL and NA3HL Team Players in Support of Anti-Bullying Campaign

(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves© today announced a player meet-and-greet event on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, from 6-8pm MT at Pizza 9 and locations in Albuquerque as part of its partnership with Pizza 9 and Chello Grill for North American Hockey League's (NAHL) anti-bullying campaign. Players will be at two Pizza 9 locations at 1608 Eubank Blvd. NE and 9250 Golf Course Rd. NW where fans can meet players, get autographs and pictures as well as color with them. Fans ages 6-12 can participate in a coloring contest that can be entered at Outpost Ice Arenas, Pizza 9 locations in Albuquerque or Chello Grill.

All participants in the coloring contest will receive gift a certificate for a kid-sized pizza at Pizza 9 or free chicken tenders at Chello Grill, a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) certificate for a public skating session (including rental skates) at Outpost Ice Arena or a BOGO ticket offer for an NM Ice Wolves NA3HL hockey game during the 2024-2025 season. Winners of the coloring contest, as randomly chosen by Pizza 9 and Chello Grill, will receive a four pack of tickets to a NM Ice Wolves NAHL or NA3HL game of their choice based on availability in addition to a $25 Pizza 9 gift card and a $25 gift card that can be used at Outpost Ice Arenas for equipment or apparel at Chilly's Pro Shop, tickets for an NM Ice Wolves game, public skating or Learn to Skate classes. The community wide event is also a part the National Bullying Prevention Month in October and in support of the NAHL's commitment to bring awareness to the issue of bullying and to communicate and promote a message of acceptance, support and inclusion.

NAHL single game tickets start at $27.50 for reserved stadium chair seats and $15 for bleacher seats. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.nmicewolves.com. NA3HL single game tickets start at $15 for reserved stadium chair seats and $10 for bleacher seats. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.3hlnmicewolves.com.

The team has two hospitality suites available on a single game basis. Suites come with light snacks and fountain drinks, and catering options are available for an additional charge. The Land of Enchantment Suite starts at $499 and seats 32, and the Sandia Suite starts at $599 and seats 42. Anyone interested in reserving a suite for a group or special event can contact tickets@nmicewolves.com for more information.

