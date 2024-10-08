Weekend Preview 10-11-24

October 8, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Following back-to-back weekends on the road, the Tauros will return to the Pepsi Rink for their home-opening weekend on Friday night to take on the St. Cloud Norsemen as they look to build on a weekend sweep over Central Division foe Austin Bruins.

After falling to 1-2 to begin the regular season at the Showcase the Tauros got back on track last weekend in a series that saw them net a combined nine goals en route to two consecutive wins to get back over the .500 mark.

This weekend however will present a new challenge as a new-look St. Cloud team travels to Maysa Arena coming off a Central Division win of their own. Through seven games thus far this season, the Norsemen have racked up four wins, picking up two of those wins at the NAHL Showcase.

Additionally, the Norsemen enter this year under new leadership behind first-year head coach & GM Joe Exter, and assistant coach Ross Kovacs.

Joe Exter brings decades of experience into St. Cloud at nearly every level of hockey. Prior to taking over in St. Cloud Exter has coached in the ECHL, USHL, and NCAA while also having experience with the USNTDP.

Exter will be tasked with bringing a St. Cloud team back to the playoffs following a fifth-place finish in the 2023-24 season.

On the ice, it's been Peyton Mithmuagneua leading the charge for the Norsemen with 13 points through seven games courtesy of four goals, and seven assists. Forward Carter Lundie has also made a substantial impact for St. Cloud accounting for 12 points of his own by way of six goals and six assists.

As for the Tauros, Jesse Juhola and Jack O'Hanisain co-lead the team in points with eight apiece. Over the weekend Juhola found the back of the net three times as he brought his season goal total to five, while O'Hanisain accumulated five assists through the two games in Austin.

Another bright spot for Minot has been special teams. The Tauros penalty kill is yet to surrender a goal while the power-play has converted on 20% of their opportunities through the five games.

With that being said, the Norsemen will enter what figures to be a raucous environment inside the Maysa Arena on Friday and Saturday night as the Tauros begin play in the Magic City for the 2024-25 regular season.

Tickets for this weekend's series are available through the "Tickets" tab atop this page or by visiting tickets.minotauroshockey.com. Puck drop for Friday and Saturday is 7:35 pm. Following this weekend the Tauros will travel to Mason City to take on the North Iowa Bulls.

Edward Nieman, www.minotauroshockey.com

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.