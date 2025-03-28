Meet the Guyz Presented by @BeardGuyz: Jonah Mau'u
March 28, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
NOLA Gold YouTube Video
In this episode of Meet the Guyz, we sit down with @NOLAGOLDRUGBY's Jonah Mau'u for an interview and complete beard transformation by @BeardGuyz
For the latest in MLR, remember to hit subscribe!
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/usmlr ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usmlr/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usmlr/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@majorleaguerugby
For more information about MLR, go to the league's official website: https://www.majorleague.rugby/
• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...
Major League Rugby Stories from March 28, 2025
- Seattle Seawolves Announce Starting XV for World Rugby Night Match vs. Anthem Rugby Carolina - Seattle Seawolves
- Lucas Burr to Start for RFCLA against Old Glory DC - Rugby FC Los Angeles
- Men's and Women's Eagles Prepare for Exciting 2025 Home Series - Tickets on Sale - MLR
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NOLA Gold Stories
- NOLA Gold Falls Short in 31-24 Defeat to LA RFC
- NOLA Gold Falls Short in Thrilling 35-31 Loss to New England Free Jacks
- Lee's Vision for NOLA Gold
- NOLA Gold Rugby Faces Setback Against Utah Warriors
- NOLA Gold Rugby Falls Short Against Miami Sharks in Hard-Fought Battle