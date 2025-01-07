Meet Bluey at Segra Stadium with Woodpeckers Newest Experience Add-On

Everybody's favorite Australian pup, Bluey, is coming to Segra Stadium for Bluey at the Ballpark on Sunday, June 29th. While Bluey will be available throughout the game to meet as many fans as possible, the Woodpeckers have announced an Experience Add-On that guarantees your chance to meet Bluey. This add-on can be purchased with a game ticket which will include an invite to the exclusive pre-game meet and greet with Bluey.

Fans with the Experience Add-On will have guaranteed access to meet Bluey before the game between 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Fans can purchase a game ticket and the add-on HERE. A game ticket is required to take part in the meet and greet. Pricing for the game ticket starts at $12, with the Bluey Meet and Greet add-on being an additional $15. The add-on is only required for children in the group who would like to meet Bluey. Parents and guardians accompanying their children to the meet and greet are not required to purchase the additional add-on. Pre-game meet and greet spaces are extremely limited to ensure all children get their minute with Bluey.

For those who don't purchase the additional add-on, Bluey will be available for two hours to the public once the game starts at 5:05 p.m., however, meeting Bluey is not guaranteed unless purchasing the add-on. Once the two-hour mark hits, Bluey will no longer be available.

Bluey is Australia's favorite Blue Heeler who lives with her Mom, Dad and sister Bingo. Bluey's family takes everyday events and turns them into an adventure on ABC Kids since 2018.

The Woodpeckers 2025 campaign kicks off on Friday, April 4th against the visiting Lynchburg Hillcats at 7:05 p.m. Individual tickets for the season will go on sale at the end of February.

