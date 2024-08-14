Meeks to be Inducted into University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame

BIRMINGHAM, Ala - Current Birmingham Squadron assistant coach Jodie Meeks is among the individuals to be honored as a new member of the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame, the school announced this week.

Meeks has served as an assistant coach on T.J. Saint's staff the past two seasons, his first coaching position post-playing career.

"From the second I met Jodie in 2014 after he signed with the Detroit Pistons, he demonstrated impeccable work ethic," Saint said. "After his press conference, he went through an hour-long workout at game speed in July. His commitment to his work ethic has provided him a stellar career and we are all very happy for his induction into the hall of fame."

At Kentucky, Meeks was named a consensus second-team All-American in 2009 and holds Kentucky's all-time single-game scoring record with 54 points scored at Tennessee on Jan. 13, 2009. Meeks was twice honored by the Southeastern Conference, first in 2007 as a member of the SEC All-Freshman Team and again in 2009 as All-SEC First Team.

As a professional basketball player, Meeks had a 10-year NBA career with seven teams and won the 2019 NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors.

Meeks' induction is set for Sept. 20-21 during the University of Kentucky's Hall of Fame Weekend.

