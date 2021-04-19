Medusas de Jersey Shore Return with Fresh New Look

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Medusas de Jersey Shore, the Jersey Shore BlueClaws alternate identity as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión program, return in 2021 with a fresh look and feel. The team unveiled a new cap and jersey that will be worn at five games during the 2021 season.

The Medusas de Jersey Shore program is presented by New Jersey Natural Gas. This year, the Medusas will play five games across the summer, one each month:

Wednesday, May 5th (the season's second game) - 7:05 pm

Tuesday, June 8th - 7:05 pm

Tuesday, July 27th - 7:05 pm

Sunday, August 22nd - 1:05 pm

Wednesday, September 8th - 7:05 pm

The more vibrant cap now includes a bright pink brim and button with a white front, further brightened by the complementary deep purple side and back panels. The Medusas emblem, a jellyfish with five tentacles holding a baseball bat and ball, sits on the face of the cap.

The jersey, which was white in 2019, is now purple with gradient down each side scaled from pink to light blue. Medusas de Jersey Shore is emblazoned across the chest with each player's number appearing in the front (inside a jellyfish) and on the back.

"The Copa de la Diversión program has been a tremendous addition to the Minor League Baseball landscape and the Medusas de Jersey Shore are proud to be a part of this national initiative," said team president Joe Ricciutti. "Hispanic culture and heritage is interwoven through the history of baseball and a major part of our community here at home. We look forward to celebrating that culture and heritage throughout the summer."

"New Jersey Natural Gas and The SAVEGREEN ProjectÂ® are proud to partner with the Medusas de Jersey Shore on this program. We are excited to help celebrate the vibrant Hispanic culture and heritage here at the Jersey Shore and are looking forward to a great season, including opportunities to help our customers understand resources available to help with energy bills," says Anne-Marie Peracchio, NJNG's director of conservation and clean energy.

"Our teams across the country embraced everything we believed Copa de la Diversión could do and achieve as a platform celebrating and welcoming our diverse fan bases to our ballparks," said Kurt Hunzeker, MLB's Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. "From its ownership through its entire front office, Jersey Shore continues to be an inclusivity leader many sports teams are emulating, and I love how the area's growing Latino community have returned the embrace to the 'Medusas' by clearly supporting Copa throughout the season."

May 5th is not only the Medusas de Jersey Shore kickoff game, but includes the first Ticket Holder Gift of the year or BlueClaws ticket plan holders. Those with Mini Plan A or Partial Plan A will receive a Medusas de Jersey Shore soccer-style scarf thanks to New Jersey Natural Gas.

BlueClaws Mini and Partial Plans come with Ticket Holder Gifts, with gifts determined by package selection. Plans also include dinner and dessert at each game plus a boardwalk game ticket in the Toyota World of Lakewood Home Run Pavilion.

For additional information about BlueClaws Ticket Packages, visit BlueClaws.com/Tickets or call 732-901-7000 option 3.

