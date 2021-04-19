Winston-Salem Rayados Promotion to Return in 2021

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash have announced they will once again rebrand as the Winston-Salem Rayados for five home games this season. This multi-year promotion is designed to embrace the culture and values of our local Hispanic/Latino communities. The name "Rayados" translates to "the Striped Ones," and was developed in collaboration with the Hispanic League of Winston-Salem. The name recognizes the pinstripes worn by the Dash, and "Rayo" loosely translates to "Bolt," the mascot for the Dash.

The white jerseys worn on the dates listed below feature red and blue stripes and have "Winston-Salem Rayados" written on the front. The club also sports bright red caps with a white "R" outlined in blue. The caps are available for purchase at the Hanes Team Store inside Truist Stadium and online here.

There will be Hispanic food options at the stadium during Rayados contests. Tickets start as low as $9 and can be purchased at wsdash.com. Four of the Rayados games will also be Lowes Foods Family Sundays, with free Kids Zone rides and player autograph cards.

2021 Winston-Salem Rayados Games

Sunday, June 13

Tuesday, July 6

Sunday, August 15

Sunday, August 29

Sunday, September 12

"Forsyth County has an ever-growing Hispanic population, and we are excited to celebrate their culture with our Rayados games," said Dash president C.J. Johnson. "We are committed to having Truist Stadium serve as a welcoming, inclusive destination for fun for our entire community."

The Winston-Salem Dash 2021 season will begin on Tuesday, May 4 against the Rome Braves.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the High-A Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

