Means Nominated for AL Rookie of the Year

FREDERICK, MD - On Monday night it was announced that former Frederick Keys pitcher, John Means, was named a finalist for the Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year. Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros and Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays were the other finalists. The winner will be announced on November 11.

Named an American League all-star, Means, 26, went 12-11 with a 3.60 ERA in 31 games (27 starts). Across 155 innings, the left-hander allowed 138 hits, walked 38 and struck out 121 and posted a WHIP of 1.13. He led the Orioles in wins, ERA, WHIP, while the team won in 12 of Means' 27 starts.

Dominant in the first half, Means tallied a 2.50 ERA and limited opponents to a .220/.281/.370 slash line. No Orioles pitcher has won a Rookie of the Year honor since Gregg Olson in 1989.

A former Keys pitcher, Means pitched for Frederick during the 2015-16 seasons. In 13 starts with the orange and black, the former West Virginia product was 5-3 with a 3.10 ERA in 69.2 innings. He made his Orioles debut in 2018.

As a way to honor Means' terrific 2019 season, the Keys will be doing a John Means bobblehead as an exclusive gift for fans who purchase a 2020 Keys ticket plan. Anyone who purchases a ticket plan will have their choice of a Means bobblehead or a Keys pennant. Designs for both gifts will be revealed at a later date.

