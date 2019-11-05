Fredericksburg Nationals Announce Partnership with PSC

November 5, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release





FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals, MiLB affiliate of the Washington Nationals, announced today that they have entered into a long-term agreement with Professional Sports Catering, LLC (PSC). PSC will manage all aspects of the food operations at Fredericksburg's new ballpark, including concessions, premium level, and all special events held at the facility.

"Our top priority is to provide the best service and quality to our fans in Fredericksburg," stated principal team owner Art Silber. "Partnering with PSC - one of the most experienced minor league concessions and catering operators in the country - ensures that our fans will enjoy the best food in baseball. PSC brings a culture of customer service and top quality, while making sure that our offerings at the ballpark have a local flair as well."

"We are thrilled to partner with the FredNats and the Silber family", said PSC's Founder and CEO Tom Dickson. "This for us is a particularly special project. We understand what this ballpark means to Art, Lani, Seth, and the entire Silber family, who have been dedicated to this community and vision for 30 years. We are looking forward to providing the FredNats fans with a world-class food and beverage experience, and can't wait for Opening Day!"

Fredericksburg's ballpark will open in April of 2020. Unique elements of the stadium include a 200 plus seat club, 13 suites, large group party decks, and other unique group and catering spaces including a manual scoreboard box where fans can enjoy catered food while literally putting runs on the scoreboard.

