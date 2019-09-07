McQuaid Jesuit Football Sets Home Attendance Record
September 7, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Frontier Field Kickoff Classic drew a McQuaid Jesuit home game football record 4,127 fans on Saturday as the Knights beat The Aquinas Institute Little Irish 27-21.
Andrew Passero scored a pair of 4th quarter rushing touchdowns for the Knights and was named the McQuaid Jesuit game Most Valuable Player. Joe DeBonis won MVP for the Little Irish.
McQuaid Jesuit snapped a 15-game losing streak against The Aquinas Institute dating back to 2007 to win The Annual Game Challenge Trophy, awarded to the winner of the game between the Catholic high schools.
