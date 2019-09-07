Stripers' Season Ends in 5-4 Game 4 Loss at Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH - The Gwinnett Stripers (1-3) led 4-3 midway through the eighth inning, but couldn't hold on as they lost 5-4 to the Columbus Clippers (3-1) in Game 4 of the Governors' Cup Semifinals on Saturday night at Huntington Park. Pedro Florimon and Jack Lopez each homered for the Stripers, who lost the series three games to one.

Scoring Recap: The Clippers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Bobby Bradley, but Florimon (1) quickly tied the game at 1-1 with a towering solo homer over the video board in right-center off Kyle Dowdy. Ka'ai Tom put Columbus up 2-1 with a solo homer to left off Bryse Wilson in the third, but Gwinnett again tied it at 2-2 on an RBI ground out from Cristian Pache in the fourth. Daniel Johnson's RBI single made it 3-2 Clippers in the bottom of the fourth. Lopez (1) gave the Stripers their first lead of the game with a two-run homer to left-center off Kyle Nelson. That score held until the bottom of the eighth, when Connor Marabell's two-run double off Jason Creasy gave Columbus a 5-4 lead.

Stripers Stats: Wilson scattered 10 hits and allowed three runs over 6.0 innings in a no-decision. Creasy (BS, 1, L, 0-1) allowed one run on one hit and two walks without retiring a batter. Lopez went 1-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs, Florimon went 2-for-5 with a homer and one RBI, and Pache went 3-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI.

Clippers Stats: Jon Edwards (W, 1-0) pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the eighth and struck out one over 1.1 innings. Josh Smith (S, 2) worked around a pair of singles in the ninth. Tom went 3-for-5 with a double, homer and one RBI, Mark Mathias went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, and Marabell went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Postgame Notes: After hitting a franchise record 200 homers during the regular season, the Stripers bashed seven during the Semifinals, one each from Austin Riley, Adam Duvall, Ryan LaMarre, John Ryan Murphy, Pache, Florimon, and Lopez. Pache tallied a team-high seven RBIs in the series. Columbus now meets Durham in the Governors' Cup Championship Series, set to start on Tuesday.

Next Game: The 2019 season has ended for the Stripers. Gwinnett opens the 2020 season on Thursday, April 9 at Norfolk, and the home opener at Coolray Field is set for Thursday, April 16. Game times, promotions, and more details will be announced during the offseason at GoStripers.com.

