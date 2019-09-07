Estrada added to RailRiders on rehab assignment

MOOSIC, Pa. - The New York Yankees have shifted the Major League rehab assignment of infielder Thairo Estrada from the Trenton Thunder to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders prior to this evening's playoff game against the Durham Bulls at PNC Field.

Estrada is rehabbing a right hamstring strain. He began his rehab stint last night with Trenton and went 3-for-3 with a Thunder playoff-record five runs batted in and one walk, helping Trenton sweep Reading and advance to the Eastern League Championship Series.

With Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, Estrada has hit .266 with eight home runs and 32 runs batted in over 60 games. He made his Major League debut for New York in April and appeared in 28 games for the Yankees, sporting a .246 average with three home runs and 11 batted in.

Estrada is the fourteenth Yankees player to join Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on an Allied Integrated Health Systems rehab assignment this year, joining Aaron Hicks, Didi Gregorius, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Domingo Germán, Cameron Maybin, Jonathan Loaisiga, Gary Sánchez, Ben Heller, Luke Voit, Jordan Montgomery, Luis Severino and Edwin Encarnacion.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre trails Durham 2-0 in a best-of-five first round playoff series. Game Three is this evening in Moosic at 6:35 p.m. with Nick Nelson toeing the rubber for the RailRiders against 2018 American League Cy Young Award Winner Blake Snell, who is joining the Bulls on a MLB rehab assignment for one inning. Tickets are available now at swbrailriders.com.

