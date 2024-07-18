McKnight Moving on to AHL

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are proud to announce that Head Athletic Therapist Jimmy McKnight is taking the next steps in his career.

McKnight is moving on to the pro ranks as he joins the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL), the affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Utah Hockey Club. He will serve as the teams Assistant Athletic Trainer.

"We as the Edmonton Oil Kings pride ourselves in being a developmental organization and we are excited for Jimmy to take the next step in his hockey career," said President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "We thank him for his efforts over his years with the club and we wish him all the best moving forward."

McKnight spent the last three seasons with the Oil Kings as the teams Head Athletic Therapist. He also worked for Team Canada as the World Under-18 Championships, and the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

