McKinney Pitches Nuts to 7-0 Win

MODESTO, CA. - Ian McKinney flirted with a no-hitter and the Modesto Nuts launched two home runs in a 7-0 win against the Inland Empire 66ers on Saturday night at John Thurman Field.

Ian McKinney (W, 7-4) got off to a bit of a rocky start with a walk and HBP in the first two innings before he settled in and cruised. From the second to the seventh inning, McKinney retired 16 in a row in his start for the Nuts (43-51; 13-11). Overall he struck out ten and did not allow a hit until a one-hop single into right off the bat of Jordan Zimmerman with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.

Eugene Helder had the biggest day for the Nuts' offense. Helder pushed across the first run of the game with a RBI single in the second inning against 66ers' (32-61; 6-18) starter Nate Bertness (L, 2-3). Two more runs would score in that inning after a two-out error.

Helder added a home run in the fourth inning and finished the day going 3-for-4.

Cal Raleigh added a two-run homer in the seventh inning. Keegan McGovern connected on a RBI single later in the seventh inning.

Bertness worked 3.2 innings while allowing four runs on two hits with a pair of walks and three strikeouts.

J.T. Salter worked the final two innings for the Nuts allowing just one hit while striking out three.

The Nuts eye a series win in the middle affair of a three-game set with the 66ers on Sunday night at John Thurman Field. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 5:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

