Lancaster Falls To San Jose Sunday

July 14, 2019





LANCASTER, Calif. - Lancaster fell to San Jose, 5-3, Sunday evening at The Hangar. The Giants needed just two pitchers to hold the JetHawks to three runs and win the series.

San Jose's Aaron Phillips (6-6) turned in his second stellar start against the JetHawks in 2019. He gave up two runs in 6.2 innings, while striking out seven. He did not issue any walks.

The JetHawks scored in the third and fourth innings to take an early lead. Matt Hearn hit a solo home run in the third, the first long ball of his professional career. The homer extended his hitting streak to 14 games.

In the fourth inning, Ramon Marcelino drove in Casey Golden with a sacrifice fly. That was it for Lancaster (14-11, 48-44) against San Jose's starter.

The Giants (11-14, 41-53) trailed, 2-1, heading into the fifth inning. They scored three times against Antonio Santos (3-6) to take the lead for good. Heliot Ramos and Joey Bart, the top two San Francisco prospects, each doubled in the frame.

The bullpen was solid behind Santos. Moises Ceja did not allow a hit in 3.1 innings of relief. Austin Moore pitched the ninth, giving up a solo home run to Ramos.

The JetHawks did score a run in the bottom of the ninth. Hidekel Gonzalez drove in a run with a single, his first hit with the JetHawks. Lancaster got the tying run to the plate, but Matt Hearn lined out to end it.

San Jose has taken four of the five meetings against Lancaster this season. The Giants clinched a series victory with the win. It snapped a streak of four-straight series losses for the Giants.

The three-game series and six-game homestand concludes Monday night. Lucas Gilbreath (3-7) gets the start for the JetHawks against San Jose's Matt Frisbee (5-7). First pitch is 6:35 pm at The Hangar.

