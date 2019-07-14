Quakes Take Third Straight at Home

July 14, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Niko Hulsizer and Donovan Casey each slugged a three-run homer, helping Rancho to their third straight win, a 6-4 victory over Stockton on Saturday night at LoanMart Field.

Rancho has now won 12 of their last 13 games and is 22 games over .500 for the first time all year, thanks to three straight wins at home.

Trailing 1-0 in the first, the Quakes got to rehabbing A's pitcher Sean Manaea, as Hulsizer took a ball over the right-field fence for a three-run blast, his fifth as a Quake and 20th overall this year, putting Rancho ahead to stay at 3-1.

In the third, Manaea (0-2) allowed two men to reach with one out, before reaching his pitch count at 53 pitches. Out of the bullpen came reliever Ty Damron, who was immediately greeted by Donovan Casey, who smashed a three-run bomb down the left-field line for a 6-1 advantage. The long-ball was Casey's 16th of the year.

Quakes' starter Andre Jackson ran into his own pitch-count issues in the fifth, as he allowed two men to reach to open the inning, before giving way to Sven Schueller.

Schueller (4-3) would get out of the fifth and allow just one run over 1.2 innings to notch the win in relief.

Austin Drury gave up a run in the seventh and Brett de Geus gave up a run in the eighth, but battled in the ninth to keep the tying run at the plate and earn his first save as a Quake.

Rancho (57-35) will send Leo Crawford (4-3) to the hill on Sunday, as they look for a fourth straight win. Stockton will answer with Mitchell Jordan (6-5), with game time slated for 2:05pm.

On Sunday, 1,500 fans will take home a 2019 Quakes Team Picture, thanks to Millennium Systems. Kids will also "Run the Bases" after the game, thanks to Smile Generation. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.