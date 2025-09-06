CFL B.C. Lions

McGee Is UNSTOPPABLE with An ELECTRIC 93-Yard Punt Return: CFL

Published on September 5, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
McGee fields the punt at his own 17 and weaves through the coverage, breaking free for a 93-yard touchdown.

