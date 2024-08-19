McDermott's Three Homers Help Revs Overpower Boxcars for Sweep

August 19, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution powered their way to a sweep against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Sunday afternoon at WellSpan Park, launching a season high six home runs in a 10-6 victory. Matt McDermott led the way with a three-homer game as the Revs won their 12th consecutive game against the Boxcars.

Just like Saturday night, the scoring got started in the first inning courtesy of David Washington who blasted his 30th home run of the year over the lawn in right center field. His 440-foot two-run shot made it 2-0 York right out of the gate.

Ozzie Abreu answered back for Hagerstown with a long home run of his own, a solo shot in the second inning to put the Boxcars on the board with a 2-1 score.

Rudy Martin Jr and McDermott kept the offense rolling in the bottom of the third inning with a pair of solo home runs. Martin Jr lined a laser to left center while McDermott turned on an elevated fastball, clearing the Arch Nemesis to make it 4-1. York got the next two on but Parker Markel forced an inning ending double play to stifle any further York offense in the inning.

Now with a three-run lead, Revs starter Aaron Fletcher got some help from his defense in the top of the fourth. With a runner on second and two outs, Abreu drove a ball to deep right field where Alerick Soularie saved a run with a leaping and tumbling effort to end the inning. The incredible effort and hard landing forced Soularie to exit the game as he walked off under his own power.

Hagerstown played small ball to scratch across a run in the top of the fifth inning, moving the first two runners of the inning into scoring position with a successful sacrifice bunt before getting one home on an RBI groundout, cutting the lead to 4-2.

McDermott kickstarted a big fifth inning with a two-run blast to left center field for his second home run of the day. After Zander Wiel tripled to deep center field, Jacob Rhinesmith followed by launching a two-run home run of his own to right field, stretching the lead to 8-2 after the four-run frame.

Fletcher ran into a jam in the top of the sixth inning as the first four reached with a hit by pitch of Abreu on an 0-2 count forcing in a run and ending Fletcher's day.

Chris Vallimont relieved Fletcher (6-5) but allowed two inherited runners to score on a single off of the Nemesis by Dillon Rosario. Vallimont stranded the bases loaded in the inning, striking out a pair in the process to keep York ahead 8-5.

McDermott continued his historic day in the bottom of the sixth, knocking out a wall-scraping two-run home run to right field, his third blast of the afternoon. He became the fourth Revs hitter to hit three home runs in a game, joining Ian Bladergroen (2010 at Lancaster), Telvin Nash (2019 vs High Point), and Melky Mesa (2019 vs New Britain).

Vallimont struck out two more in a scoreless seventh inning and Frankie Bartow pitched a scoreless eighth out of the Revs bullpen.

Hagerstown got one more run in the ninth on a single from Osmy Gregorio, but Oliver Garcia shut the door with a game ending double play to close out the Revs' ninth sweep of the season, tied with the 2023 club for second most in a season in franchise history behind only the 2011 squad who enjoyed 11 sweeps.

Notes: York's six home runs as a team are a new season high, surpassing the five they hit 7/20 vs Lexington. It marks the seventh time in Revs history they've hit at least six home runs in a game (first since 6/1/23 at Long Island) and the fifth time at home (first since 8/31/22 vs Staten Island). Martin Jr finished the day a triple shy of the cycle. Washington's first inning HR was his 30th of the season, tying Carlos Franco's 2022 campaign for the third most in a single season by a Revs hitter. It was also the 99th of his Atlantic League career, as he looks to become the 13th player in league history to hit 100 home runs. Rhinesmith extended his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games and his RBI streak to six straight with 10 driven in on that stretch. Hagerstown center fielder Demetrius Moorer suffered an injury on Wiel's triple in the fifth and was forced to leave the game. York signed Alejandro Rivero prior to the game; Rivero rejoins the Revs after spending most of the summer in the Mexican League. He served as York's primary third baseman last season and went 1-for-4 in his Revs season debut on Sunday. York is now a franchise record 34 games above .500 at 67-33. They move ahead of Lancaster into first place in the second half with a 24-13 record. Their 12 consecutive wins against Hagerstown adds to a franchise record for longest winning streak against one opponent, while their 15-3 head-to-head mark has them one win shy of tying a franchise record for most wins against one opponent in a season series; the two teams will meet six more times, all in Hagerstown.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 19, 2024

McDermott's Three Homers Help Revs Overpower Boxcars for Sweep - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.