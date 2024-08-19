Kaylyn Brown Homecoming & Medal Celebration at CaroMont Health Park August 21

August 19, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Baseball Club News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - Gastonia Baseball Club announced on Sunday that it will be hosting a Homecoming & Medal Celebration for Gaston County's own Kaylyn Brown on Wednesday, August 21 at CaroMont Health Park.

Brown, 19, is a Ranlo, North Carolina native who won a gold and silver medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics. She won gold in the women's 4 x 400m relay and silver in the mixed 4 x 400m relay.

Brown's relay team beat a previous world record by more than a second and finished the race more than three seconds ahead of second-place France. Brown ran a 49.4-second anchor leg in a historic performance.

Admission for the celebration is complimentary. The event starts at 7 p.m. and a meet & greet with Brown begins at 7:50 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Brown attended Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte and currently resides in Ranlo. She is entering her sophomore year at Arkansas University.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.