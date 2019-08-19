McCauley, Hughes Called up to South Bend

The Chicago Cubs have promoted RHP Riley McCauley and LHP Brandon Hughes from the Eugene Emeralds (A-Short) to the South Bend Cubs (A-Full) in a roster move announced on Monday.

Currently in his second professional season after being drafted by the Cubs in the 14th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Michigan State, McCauley has been exceptional this season for the Ems while primarily serving as the team's go-to closer with six saves, ranking t-3rd in the Northwest League. Over 17 appearances with the Ems, McCauley compiled a 0-1 record with a 2.73 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 26.1 innings of work.

Hughes, a former outfielder-turned reliever, is in the midst of his first season as a professional pitcher and has continued to find increasing success with each appearance. The left-hander posted a 0-1 record with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in nine appearances (16.1 IP) during his time in Eugene. A 16th round draftee out of Michigan State just two years ago, Hughes was previously a member of the South Bend Cubs as an outfielder in 2018.

In corresponding roster moves, the Emeralds have added RHP Bradd Deppermann and RHP Raidel Orta. Deppermann, a 7th round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of North Florida, will be making his first appearance above Rookie ball after going 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA in just three short appearances with the AZL Cubs 2 team. Orta, meanwhile, is no stranger to the Emerald Valley having already made six appearances with the Ems this season before being sent to Arizona on July 10. Since then, he's gone 3-0 with a 0.45 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 20.0 innings of work.

The Eugene Emeralds organization thanks Riley McCauley and Brandon Hughes for their time in Eugene while wishing them the best of luck as they continue to climb the Chicago Cubs' developmental ladder.

