McCabe's late knock backs Luciano's stellar outing in Grizzlies 5-1 win over Giants

September 3, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (27-34, 65-61) growled past the San Jose Giants (34-27, 71-55) 5-1 Monday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno improved to 46-12 overall and 24-4 at home when allowing three runs or fewer. The Grizzlies finished the season 14-10 in the first game of a series, going 7-5 in both road and home contests. Fresno will not suffer a six-game series sweep this season, extending that statistic another year since joining the Rockies affiliation.

The Grizzlies offense got off to a quick start in the bottom of the first after leadoff batter Kelvin Hidalgo roped a triple into the right-center gap. Hidalgo waltzed home shortly after on an Aidan Longwell sacrifice fly to left. With the early jump, Fresno has now scored first in 10-straight and 11 of their last 13 contests. The Grizzlies extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth when Ben McCabe strolled home on a dropped two-out fly ball in center field. Brad Cumbest, who reached on the San Jose error, scampered home thanks to a Longwell single.

Lisbel Diaz put the Giants on the board in the top of the fifth by smacking a double into left field, netting Ryan Reckley. McCabe and the Grizzlies promptly answered back in the bottom of the fifth when he poked a two-RBI single into left, lengthening the Fresno advantage to four. San Jose went quiet for the next four innings, giving Fresno the Labor Day win.

Grizzlies' starter Ismael Luciano (4-0) was awarded the triumph after a quality start. Luciano tossed a season-high six innings, allowing one run (earned), on three hits and a trio of walks while fanning seven. Fresno is now 6-1 in games pitched by Luciano. Fidel Ulloa and Konner Eaton secured the final three frames, combining for six punchouts. The duo did not permit a hit, walk or run.

Giants' righty Ryan Vanderhei (2-3) suffered the loss after three innings of work. Vanderhei struck out four, but the damage was already done. Brayan Palencia hurled four innings and Marques Johnson provided one frame of relief.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies Pitching (9.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 13 K)

- C Ben McCabe (1-4, 2 RBI, R)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (2-4, 2 RBI)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- RF Lisbel Diaz (1-4, 2B, RBI)

- 2B Ryan Reckley (1-3, R)

- RHP Ryan Vanderhei (3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

On Deck:

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT San Jose Giants at Fresno Grizzlies

San Jose RHP Josh Bostick (2-9, 4.62) vs. Fresno RHP McCade Brown (0-1, 6.17)

On That Fres-Notes:

Former Fresno State Bulldog Tommy Hopfe returned to Fresno in his Chukchansi Park debut. Hopfe crushed two singles, leading the Fresno offense, and swiped his first base in a Grizzlies uniform.

Speaking of stolen bases, the Grizzlies had three, which included Braylen Wimmer, who now has 32 on the season. He is three shy of joining the Grizzlies' Single-Season Top-10 in stolen bases.

