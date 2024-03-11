McAffer Brings Electric Stuff to Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A right-hander with eye-popping stuff is joining the Kansas City Monarchs' pitching staff.

Will McAffer, a former Blue Jays prospect with a mid-90s fastball, has signed with the Monarchs for the 2024 season. He previously pitched in the American Association with Winnipeg in 2022, earning a 1.54 ERA and 12.3 K/9 over 12 relief appearances.

McAffer and the Monarchs are defending the American Association championship. The team's home opener is May 16 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

"I saw Will when he was in Winnipeg. He was a coveted, dynamic arm,' Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He's got a power arm and a good slider. We're excited to have him."

2024 will be McAffer's seventh pro season. The right-hander has struck out more than 10 batters per nine innings in his professional career.

A native of North Vancouver, Canada, McAffer played college ball at South Dakota State and Central Arizona College before playing his junior year at Tulane.

The Blue Jays drafted McAffer in the 25th round out of Tulane in 2018. He made his pro debut that year with his hometown Vancouver Canadians, posting a 3.58 ERA in 21 games.

McAffer was promoted to Class A Lansing for 2019, and made his High-A and Double-A debuts in 2021. He was back in Vancouver (now a High-A team) for the start of the 2022 season before heading to Winnipeg in August.

The Royals signed McAffer in January 2023, and he was with the club through March of that year. He played his full 2023 season with the York Revolution in the Atlantic League, posting a 4.87 ERA and 9.3 K/9 over 27 relief appearances.

McAffer is a member of the Canadian national team, including playing in the WBSC U-18 World Cup in 2015 from Japan. Most recently he took part in the PanAm Games Americas Qualifier, teaming up with 2023 Monarch Jacob Robson.

