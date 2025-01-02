MBFC Debuts Requisite Brand Refresh

January 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) has announced today a refresh to the club's overall brand that features a re-worked primary crest and a new wordmark. Following several years of deliberation, a refreshed look was required in order for the club to trademark its brand. However, the major and most important elements of the brand will remain the same, laying the foundation for the newly introduced primary crest to proudly represent Monterey Bay FC for years to come.

"While we loved our current crest and believe it represented the region perfectly, the conclusion of four years of trademark discussions meant that we ultimately had no choice but to make some adjustments to the branding," said Monterey Bay FC President Mike DiGiulio. "We were able to keep all of our key elements in place, but it was also an opportunity for us to bring in some new elements that we are extremely excited about and will help us further our brand as a whole. Special thanks to our Football Brand Designer Christopher Payne for ensuring that our new crest stayed true to our unique identity."

A seamless continuation of the previous brand identity, the new crest features the same iconic lines that symbolize the land and sea. These lines have been at the focal point of the club's identity from the beginning and are here to stay. At the top of the crest, Monterey Bay FC features prominently above the land-and-sea lines, and retains the Bixby Bridge-inspired curvature.

The club's refreshed crest will debut on four new merchandise items: a hoodie, a tee, a long-sleeve tee, and a windbreaker - all of which are available online now at mbfcshop.com. Moving forward, the inaugural crest will serve as part of Monterey Bay FC's greater legacy collection of merchandise and will continue to be sold throughout the year.

2025 season tickets are available now. Visit www.montereybayfc.com/tickets for more information on exclusive member benefits. Information regarding single-game tickets for the 2025 regular season will be made available soon.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.