FC Tulsa Announces Return of Alex Dalou

January 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa has announced midfielder Alex Dalou will return ahead of the 2025 season.

Dalou returns for the club after posting 22 appearances (four starts) in 2024, logging one assist in just over 700 minutes of action. He climbed up the rotation to close October, recording a game-high 10 crosses in 34 minutes of play against Hartford Athletic before cracking the Starting XI in FC Tulsa's season finale.

The 24-year-old impressed as a preseason trialist a season ago, securing a roster spot after spending 2023 with Albion San Diego, a member of the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA).

He tallied one goal and one assist across seven matches (seven starts) with Albion San Diego and matched the stat line in a brief stint with fellow NISA member, Gold Star FC Detroit.

A native of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Dalou starred in state ranks, competing in youth soccer for Michigan Jaguars FC from ages 8-18 before playing at Schoolcraft College.

FC Tulsa's full squad will take shape in the coming weeks as additional returners and signings are announced.

