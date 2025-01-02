FC Tulsa Welcomes Back Faysal Bettache Ahead of 2025 Season

January 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa has announced midfielder Faysal Bettache will return ahead of the 2025 season.

Bettache, 24, enters his second season in Green Country after a campaign which saw him place two assists across 15 appearances (11 starts). A midseason addition, acquired via transfer from Tacoma Defiance of MLS NEXT Pro, the left-footed force generated 40 crosses, including an 11-cross effort, with FC Tulsa.

Across 17 appearances (14 starts) in Tacoma, Bettache was a league-leading attacker at the time of his transfer. He led the league with 27 shots on target, slotted third in shot attempts (47) and placed 10th in goals (seven). He also added three assists and 10 crosses in competition.

A native of Westminster, London, England, Bettache carries more than a decade of experience, beginning his club career at age 13 with Watford, a member of England's second-tier league - the EFL Championship.

Debuting in the MLS NEXT Pro in 2023, Bettache spent his first season in the States with St. Louis City 2. Across 27 appearances and 24 starts, he emerged as a key piece for the club, putting in nine goals and two assists. He recorded the first hat trick in club history on September 3, 2023, against Houston Dynamo 2.

An EFL Championship veteran, Queens Park Rangers acquired Bettache from Watford in 2014, building him through youth and club ranks until his departure in 2023.

With the Queens Park Rangers, the London native spent time at the Academy, U-18 and U-21 levels, including a loan to Billericay Town FC for part of the 2019-2020 season, where he made four appearances. The midfielder made 13 appearances for QPR in all competitions before being loaned to Oldham Athletic in 2021, where he made 13 appearances in all competitions, tallying one assist. He was then loaned to Aldershot of the National League for part of the 2022-2023 season, where he made seven appearances before joining St. Louis.

FC Tulsa's full squad will take shape in the coming weeks as additional returners and signings are announced.

