MBFC Announces CHARLY as Official Apparel Partner

January 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) has announced today a new partnership with Mexico-based soccer brand CHARLY as the club's Official Soccer Apparel Partner ahead of the 2025 campaign.

CHARLY will serve as both the Crisp-and-Kelp's exclusive kit manufacturer and one of the club's top apparel providers, including all player training and travel gear. Monterey Bay will unveil new primary and secondary kits in the coming months, with an additional third kit set to be unveiled in the summer. CHARLY, an international soccer brand renowned for its quality and innovative spirit, is working closely with the club to create bold new threads inspired by the landscape, culture, and diversity of the 831.

"Our commitment to our brand and our colors has always been a priority for us," said Monterey Bay FC President Mike DiGiulio. "While we loved our partnership with PUMA, we were not able to deliver our Crisp blue color to the fullest extent. With CHARLY, we are getting exactly what we were looking for - kits that truly represent both our colors and our region. All three of the new kits that we'll be launching this year deliver on that."

The official league apparel partner of both USL Championship and Liga MX, CHARLY is one of the fastest-growing soccer brands in the world and currently outfits USL Championship clubs including Oakland Roots SC and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, and some of Liga MX's most popular teams - Atlas, León, Xolos, Pachuca, and Santos Laguna. In addition, CHARLY represented the Liga MX All-Stars in the 2021, 2022, and 2024 editions of the MLS All-Star Game.

"We are proud to join forces with Monterey Bay FC and bring their unique spirit to life with our kit designs," said CHARLY Sports Marketing Director Mauricio Rodríguez Vallejo. "It is going to be a big year for the Crisp-and-Kelp."

2025 season tickets are available now. Visit www.montereybayfc.com/tickets for more information on exclusive member benefits. Information regarding single-game tickets for the 2025 regular season will be made available soon.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.