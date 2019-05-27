Mazzilli Sends Ducks to Wild Waddle-Off Win

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers 3-2 in walk-off fashion on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

Both sides were kept off the scoreboard until the top of the fifth inning Parker Morin drove K.C. Hobson home with an RBI double to center field off Ducks starter Sean Nolin. It stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh inning when L.J. Mazzilli uncorked a two-out solo home run to left-center field off Barnstormers starter Jared Lakind, tying the ballgame at one.

Lancaster took the lead back in the ninth on an RBI single to right by Anderson De La Rosa. However, Steve Lombardozzi singled to center with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Mazzilli followed with an RBI double down the left field line, scoring Lombardozzi, and Mazzilli then scored on a fielding error and subsequent throwing error from Zach Shank.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Nolin pitched seven innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and no walks while striking out nine. Lakind tossed eight innings of one-run ball, yielding three hits and no walks with seven strikeouts. Enrique Burgos (3-1) picked up the win despite allowing a run on a hit and a walk while striking out three in the ninth. Cody Eppley (1-1) took the loss, surrendering two runs (one earned) on two hits in one-third of an inning.

Mazzilli led the Flock offensively with two hits, two RBIs and two runs.

The Ducks and Barnstormers continue their four-game set on Tuesday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's another Teal Tuesday at the ballpark. During the game, Ducks players and coaches will sport brand new teal-colored 20th Anniversary Season jerseys and caps on the field. In addition, select 20th Anniversary Season merchandise will be available at discounted prices in the Waddle In Shop during the game. Right-hander Alec Asher (1-0, 3.86) takes the mound for the Ducks against Barnstormers righty Jake McCasland (1-4, 5.02).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

