Rockers Early Runs Too Much for Southern Maryland

Waldorf, MD. - In the first game in history that the High Point Rockers played in Southern Maryland, their bats proved to be too much for the Blue Crabs, as the Rockers would take the series opener by a final score of 7-1.

The scoring started right out of the gates for the Rockers with Blue Crabs starter John Hayes (L, 0-3) on the bump. The first five batters of the ballgame reached base for High Point, and would come to fruition with a Stephen Cardullo RBI double followed by a Viosergey Rosa three run home run, as the Rockers piled on the runs early in Waldorf.

The High Point starting pitcher, Seth Simmons, (W, 4-1) was on point. He was especially good in the early going, setting down the first eleven Blue Crabs that he faced.

The Rockers struck again in the top of the third inning, as Brett Austin and Giovanny Alfonzo teamed up for consecutive RBI base hits, notching the scoring tally at 6-0 in favor of High Point through three innings of action.

The Blue Crabs finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning when Frank Martinez came through with his fourth home run of the season and his second in the last three games. Furthermore, it was the second home run in the last three games that has been the lone source of offense for Southern Maryland, as they would fall by a final score of 7-1.

