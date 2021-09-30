Mazzilli Launches Two Home Runs in Road Trip Finale

(Charleston, W.Va.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Charleston Dirty Birds 7-5 on Thursday night in the final game of a four-game series at Appalachian Power Park.

L.J. Mazzilli gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run home run to left field off Dirty Birds starter Arik Sikula. Charleston answered in the bottom of the frame with an RBI double by Jimmy Paredes and an RBI single by Edwin Espinal, tying the game at two.

Paredes' two-run home run to right off Ducks starter Scott Harkin in the third put the Dirty Birds in front 4-2. Mazzilli responded with another two-run homer to left in the top of the fifth to even the score at four. A solo homer to left by Espinal in the bottom of the inning put Charleston back ahead 5-4.

Long Island tied the game in the top of the eighth on Chris Shaw's sacrifice fly to left field that scored Mazzilli. However, a pinch-hit, two-out, two-run double by Elmer Reyes in the bottom of the eighth gave the Dirty Birds the lead for good at 7-5.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Harkin pitched six innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Sikula also pitched six innings, yielding four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four. Eleardo Cabrera (3-3) picked up the win despite allowing a run on a hit and a walk in one inning. Dylan Peiffer (1-2) suffered the loss, surrendering two runs on two hits and a walk in one inning. Mike Broadway earned his 14th save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Mazzilli led the Flock offensively with two homers, four RBIs, three runs and a walk. Vladimir Frias added two hits.

The Ducks return home on Friday to begin a three-game series against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Small Business Night at the ballpark, presented by the LIA, Long Island Cares and JPMorgan Chase. The first 750 fans in attendance will also receive a Ducks Action Poster. Right-hander Anderson DeLeon (5-5, 5.05) gets the start for the Ducks against Barnstormers righty Brent Teller (4-1, 4.20).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

