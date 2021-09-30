Eight Runs Not Enough for Blue Crabs in 12-8 Loss to Lancaster

September 30, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs faced off against the Lancaster Barnstormers for the final time this season on Thursday at Regency Furniture Stadium and in a close game took the loss 6-4. Blake Bivens (L, 3-4) struggled with consistency during his first appearance since September 11th giving up five runs on three hits.

The Barnstormers put a three spot on the board in the second and tacked on another run in the third off of a LeDarious Clark home run (18). Clark finished the series with a home run in each of the three games in Waldorf.

Dominic DiSabatino (W, 11-8) provided another strong start for Lancaster against Southern Maryland going six innings and giving up four runs. Offensively for the Blue Crabs, they couldn't find a way to get the clutch hit they needed going just 1-9 with runners in scoring position and were unable to score in the final three innings despite opportunities in the last third of the game.

The Blue Crabs will be back in action at High Point tomorrow night for the first game of a three-game series. First pitch is will be at 6:35.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.