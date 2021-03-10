Mayhem Week in Review

MACON, Ga. - The Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) saw their 10-game unbeaten in regulation streak come to an end Sunday afternoon in Tennessee at the hands of the red-hot Knoxville Ice Bears. The team will look to start another streak this weekend with a pair of games on the road in Birmingham against the Bulls. After this weekend, the Mayhem will enjoy another long streak of home games, with the next seven of ten to be played in the Macon Centreplex.

CURRENT RECORDS AND STATS

Record: 14-3-3, 31 pts (1st, SPHL)

55 GF, 37 GA - 3 SHGF, 2 SHGA

11.5% PP (5th, SPHL); 91.2% PK (2nd, SPHL)

269 PIM (4th, SPHL); 13.5 PIM/G (2nd, SPHL)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

2/25 - F Brian Bowen activated from injured reserve

3/1 - D Nate Kallen signed contract

3/5 - F Jared Bethune returned from Allen (ECHL)

3/6 - D Joe Colatarci released from tryout

3/9 - F Stathis Soumelidis moved from 21- to 30-day injured reserve

3/9 - D Joe Masonius signed contract

3/9 - F Max Cook loaned to Florida (ECHL)

UPCOMING GAMES AND PROMOTIONS

Friday/Saturday, March 12/13 - Macon at Birmingham, 8:30 PM EST (Fri)/8:00 PM EST (Sat)

(Season Series vs. BHM: 1-1-1)

The Mayhem head to Pelham, Ala. this weekend to face the Birmingham Bulls on Friday and Saturday nights. The two teams have faced each other just three times so far this season, with each game a one-goal decision; two of them required overtime to decide a winner. Birmingham currently sits in last place in the five-team league at 18 points. The Bulls are winless in their last four games and 2-5-3 in their last ten contests.

MAYHEM WEEK IN REVIEW

Thursday, February 25 - Huntsville 3 at Macon 4 (OT) (Attendance: 727)

"Coach Kerr's Cardiac Kids" struck again; this time, Huntsville was the victim in the Havoc's first visit to Macon this season and first game between the two teams since December 28. The Mayhem came back from a 3-0 deficit, scoring the tying goal with mere tenths of a second remaining in regulation, then netting the overtime game-winner for the 4-3 victory. Mason Baptista led the way with a hat trick, scoring the first goal of the game for Macon and both the game-tying and game-winning markers. Max Cook scored the other goal for the Mayhem as he threw it at the net and the puck found its way in between the legs of Huntsville goaltender Max Milosek. Ryan Ruck earned the win in net for Macon, stopping 17 of 20 shots on goal. Milosek earned the regulation tie but the OT loss with 28 saves on 32 shots. Both teams scored once on the power play as the Mayhem were 1 for 4 and the Havoc were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

MAYHEM WEEK IN REVIEW (cont'd)

Friday, February 26 - Macon 4 at Huntsville 1 (Attendance: 2,445)

In contrast to the plethora of one-goal wins for the Mayhem lately, Macon erupted for a four-goal output in a 4-1 win. Two of the goals came on the power play. Mason Baptista notched a goal for Macon after scoring a buzzer-beater tying goal and OT game-winner as part of a hat trick the night before, while Stephen Pierog and Max Cook also scored once apiece. Brian Bowen scored an empty-netter in the game's final minute to seal the victory. Ryan Ruck picked up the win between the pipes for the Mayhem in his third straight start, stopping all but one of the 28 shots on goal he faced. Jason Pawloski made 35 saves on 38 shots in net for Huntsville. While Macon was 2 for 5 on the power play, they held the Havoc scoreless in their three chances with the man advantage.

Tuesday, March 2 - Pensacola 2 at Macon 3 (Attendance: 563)

Nick Minerva's first goal of the season proved to be the game winner as the Mayhem defeated Pensacola 3-2 in the Ice Flyers' first visit of the season to the Centreplex. Mike Gornall and Logan Coomes scored two goals just 87 seconds apart early in the second period to take a 2-1 lead before Pensacola tied things up again just eight seconds after Coomes's marker. Jake Theut stopped 24 of 26 shots on goal for the win in net for Macon, while Chase Perry made 29 saves on 32 shots in the loss for Pensacola. Neither team scored on the power play with the Ice Flyers going 0 for 1 and Macon 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

Friday, March 5 - Pensacola 4 at Macon 3 (OT) (Attendance: 1,269)

The Mayhem's eight-game winning streak came to an end as Pensacola took a 4-3 overtime win. Jordan Ernst fired his second of two goals on the night into the back of the net just 19 seconds into the extra frame for the victory. Jake Wahlin logged his third assist of the game on Ernst's OT winner to lead all scorers. Max Cook led the way for the Mayhem with a goal and an assist, while Brian Bowen and Logan Coomes scored once each. Jake Theut took the loss in net for Macon, allowing a season-high four goals on 27 shots. Jake Kupsky earned the win between the pipes for Pensacola with 30 saves on 33 shots. Both teams finished the game 0 for 2 on the power play.

Saturday, March 6 - Huntsville 1 at Macon 4 (Attendance: 1,240)

After seeing their eight-game winning streak snapped the night before, the Mayhem started a new one and continued a 10-game unbeaten in regulation streak, defeating Huntsville 4-1. Brian Bowen led the way with two goals and an assist, while Max Cook also had a three-point night despite not lighting the lamp, logging three assists. Nate Kallen scored his first professional goal as well, while Dino Balsamo also notched one goal. Ryan Ruck stopped 32 of 33 shots on goal for the win in net for Macon, while Jason Pawloski turned away 37 of 41 shots in the loss. Huntsville's lone goal came on the power play as they were 1 for 3 with the man advantage, while Macon was scoreless in their seven power play opportunities.

Sunday, March 7 - Macon 0 at Knoxville 4 (Attendance: 1,650)

The Mayhem suffered their first regulation loss in 11 games on Sunday, dropping a 4-0 decision in Knoxville. Goaltender Austyn Roudebush turned away all 35 shots on goal the Mayhem threw at him, with Macon outshooting Knoxville 35-22 in the contest. Ryan Ruck saw his personal five-game winning streak snapped, making 18 saves on 22 shots. Knoxville scored on the only power play awarded for either team during the game.

THREE STARS OF THE WEEK (2/22 - 2/28)

F Mason Baptista - Baptista logged a hat trick in the Thursday night game and a goal and assist in Friday's win over Huntsville.

F Max Cook - Cook had a goal and assist in Thursday's OT win over Huntsville and had an assist in Huntsville on Friday.

G Ryan Ruck - After allowing three goals to Huntsville early on Thursday, Ruck settled down to help the Mayhem earn the OT win, then came within 2:38 of a shutout on Friday night in Huntsville.

THREE STARS OF THE WEEK (3/1 - 3/7)

1. F Brian Bowen - Bowen tallied a total of three goals and two assists over the week, including a two-goal output in the Mayhem's win over Huntsville on Saturday night.

F Max Cook - Cook had an assist in each of the Mayhem's home games and also tallied a goal Friday night.

D Nick Minerva - Minerva scored the game-winner on Tuesday and notched an assist on Saturday.

