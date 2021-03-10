SPHL Expanding to Danville, IL for 2021-2022 Season

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that it will be expanding to Danville, IL following a unanimous vote of approval by the board of the David S.

Palmer Arena and the SPHL Board of Governors. As the Vermillion County Bobcats, the team will take to the ice for the upcoming 2021--2022 SPHL season.

The Bobcats are solely owned by Ellen Tully, whose family has a long and successful business history in the area. Tully was born and raised in Danville and has over 20 years experience working at all levels of the sport, from youth hockey to the NHL.

"We are excited and honored to be part of the SPHL," said Tully. "Vermilion County has a lengthy hockey his- tory dating back to mid-1970's with a fantastic fan base and strong commitment to its communities. The Bobcats are ready and eager to start their chapter in the local and SPHL hockey history books."

'On behalf of the Board of Governors, we are excited to welcome the Vermillion County Bobcats to the SPHL," added SPHL Commissioner Doug Price. "Ellen's combined passion for hockey and the community is unmatched and I look forward to her contributions to the SPHL. We are confident that Ellen will continue the rich hockey tradition fans in Danville and the surrounding communities have come to enjoy over the years."

A formal press conference to introduce the team will be held in the upcoming weeks.

