Mayhem Swept by Peoria

December 15, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







Macon, GA. - The Peoria Rivermen completed the three-game series sweep against the Mayhem in a 5-0 shutout.

Bailey Brkin made his first start between the pipes for the Mayhem in nearly a month, and stopped all 19 shots he saw in the first period. A few moments after puck drop, Jacob Schnapp went to the locker room, but was able to return to the game. Later in the period, Matteo Ybarra flew after Braydon Barker and delivered a couple of punches to the Peoria defenseman before being taken down by Renat Dadadzhanov. Both Ybarra and Dadadzhanov were ejected from the game, but Ybarra was assessed an extra major penalty for head contact. The Mayhem were able to kill the entire five-minute major, and head scoreless into the second period.

The Rivermen took advantage of their shot dominance early in the second period with Chase Spencer scoring on a slapshot just 89 seconds into the period. Later in the frame, Griffen Fox extended Peoria's lead to two, and just two and half minutes later, Zach Wilkie got in on the action making it a 3-0 game. Shots on net continued to be an issue for the Mayhem with only five in the second period.

Late in the third period, after the Mayhem threatened on the power play but could not convert, Spencer scored his second goal of the game to ice the game. The Mayhem pulled Brkin for the extra skater, but Michael McChesney scored an empty netter to seal the 5-0 final.

The Mayhem are on the road in Fayetteville next weekend before they return home for Disney Night on Friday, December 27 at 7:00pm against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

