Muise Shuts out Macon to Secure Six-Point Weekend

December 15, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







MACON, GA - Rivermen goaltender Colby Muise shut out the Macon Mayhem as Peoria shut down the Macon offense as they skated to a 5-0 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Macon Coliseum.

The first period was marked by big hits and plenty of chances for the Rivermen as they out-shot the Mayhem 19-4 in the first period. However, some unfortunate bounces and incredible saves kept Peoria off the board as they were forced to settle for a scoreless game in the second period.

With the Rivermen on the power play to start the second period, the Rivermen could break-open the scoring with a Chase Spencer sending a howitzer of a shot from the top of the right-wing circle. The shot sailed into the top shelf and gave the Rivermen the 1-0 lead and Spencer his second goal in two games. Griffen Fox added to Peoria's lead at the 14-minute mark as Carlos Fornaris started a picture-perfect passing play after he stepped into the Macon zone. Fornaris sent a quick pass to the left side that caught Jordan Ernst in stride. Ernst, with points in seven consecutive games, then streaked to the low slot where he spied Fox all alone on the opposite side of the net. Ernst then shot a quick pass across the low slot to Fox and one-timed it into the back of the net. Zach Wilkie added a goal after a Michael McChesney pass to the net deflected off of Wilkie's skate as he was heading to the net.

Chase Spencer extended Peoria's lead to 4-0 after a quick, but powerful shot from the right-wing point and then Michael McChesney capped off the night with an empty-net goal in the waning moments to secure a 5-0 victory for the Rivermen and a three-game weekend sweep.

Colby Muise made 19 saves in his tenth consecutive start to record his league-leading third shutout of the season. The Rivermen will have little time to rest as they take on the Evansville Thunderbolts on Thursday, December 19 at 10:30 am at Carver Arena.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.