Mayhem Sign Rookie Forward John Kaljian

March 12, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that they have signed forward John Kaljian after claiming him off waivers from Peoria.

Kaljian, 25, from South Lyon, Mi., made his professional debut this season with Peoria after completing his collegiate career at NCAA division-III Adrian College. He recorded a goal and an assist with the Rivermen in six games.

Kaljian was the captain of Adrian College in his senior season, scoring 56 points (23 g, 33 a) in 102 games for the Bulldogs.

The Mayhem are at home on Friday for Pirates & Princesses Night against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at 7 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

