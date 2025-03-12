Knoxville Ice Bears Charity Golf Classic March 31

March 12, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears are excited to once again host Bearly Golfin', the annual Mike Murray Charity Golf Classic at Gettysvue Country Club on Monday, March 31. Lunch will be provided by Buddy's BBQ at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Proceeds for the event go to benefit the Knoxville Ice Bears Charitable Foundation and includes hockey-inspired golf challenges, a silent auction and other prizes.

Spots are still available to participate in this year's tournament. Golfers may register as a single golfer, a foursome or as a threesome and play with an Ice Bears player or staff member. Hole sponsorships are also still available. A reception will be held following the tournament with door prizes and more.

For registration and more information, please visit the link below or go to https://bearly-golfin-mike-murray-charity-classic.perfectgolfevent.com . Additional inquiries may be submitted to:

Mike Murray

Mike-Murray@knoxvilleicebears.com

https://bearly-golfin-mike-murray-charity-classic.perfectgolfevent.com/

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.