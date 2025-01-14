Mayhem Sign Forward Monakhov to PTO

January 14, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that they have signed forward Alexei Monakhov to a professional tryout.

Monakhov, 22, from Dmitrov, Russia, spent last season between the VHL's HK Rostov in Russia, and HK Almaty in Kazakhstan. Between the two teams, he scored six points (3g, 3a) in 19 games played.

He brings size to the forward group, at six-foot-four, 212 lbs.

The five-game tryout will begin Thursday, January 16 as the team starts their road-trip against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, and last through next Saturday's game on January 25 against the Quad City Storm at home.

Monakhov and the rest of the Mayhem are back in action again Thursday on the road as they take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, and return home to Macon for Country Night, on Friday, January 24 against the Quad City Storm.

