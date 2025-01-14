Bud Light Watch Parties Announced
January 14, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
The Rail Yard Dawgs are hosting three Bud Light Watch Parties throughout the remainder of the season. Seating within restaurants is first come, first served. All ages welcome!
Friday, January 31
Roanoke @ Pensacola
Puck drops at 8:05 P.M. EST (7:05 P.M. CST)
Hosted at Bubba's 33
Friday, February 21
Roanoke @ Macon
Puck drops at 7:00 P.M. EST
Hosted at Bubba's 33
Friday, March 7
Roanoke @ Birmingham
Puck drops at 8:05 P.M. EST (7:05 P.M. CST)
Hosted at Pok-E-Joe's
