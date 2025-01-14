Bud Light Watch Parties Announced

January 14, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs are hosting three Bud Light Watch Parties throughout the remainder of the season. Seating within restaurants is first come, first served. All ages welcome!

Friday, January 31

Roanoke @ Pensacola

Puck drops at 8:05 P.M. EST (7:05 P.M. CST)

Hosted at Bubba's 33

Friday, February 21

Roanoke @ Macon

Puck drops at 7:00 P.M. EST

Hosted at Bubba's 33

Friday, March 7

Roanoke @ Birmingham

Puck drops at 8:05 P.M. EST (7:05 P.M. CST)

Hosted at Pok-E-Joe's

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.