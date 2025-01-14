Thunderbolts Travel to Peoria this Weekend for Pair of Games

Evansville, In.: Following a 3-2 victory at Birmingham in Evansville's only game of the past weekend, the Thunderbolts will travel to Peoria for a pair of games against the Rivermen this Friday and Saturday night.

Week In Review:

With Friday's scheduled game at Birmingham postponed due to winter weather conditions, Saturday night saw the only meeting of the weekend between the Thunderbolts and Bulls in Pelham. Evansville grabbed a 3-0 lead off first period goals from Logan vande Meerakker and Matthew Hobbs, supplemented by Brendan Harrogate's goal in the second period. The Bulls struck early in the third period on a goal from Drake Glover and in the fading seconds of regulation from Carson Rose, but the 3-2 Thunderbolts lead stuck to the end buzzer.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will take on the Peoria Rivermen in Peoria this coming Friday and Saturday night, both games beginning at 7:15pm CT. Fans can watch the action on FloHockey with a paid subscription or can listen online for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. There will also be away game watch parties at Parkway Pizza on Evansville's West Side.

Coming Soon:

The Thunderbolts return to Ford Center on Friday, January 24th for Faith Night, presented by Oakland City University, and Saturday, January 25th for Star Wars Night, against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on both nights. Faith Night will feature a postgame performance from Austin Turner, a specialty Thunderbolts/OCU puck giveaway for the first 500 fans in the building, a free suit rental giveaway from Men's Wearhouse for one lucky high school student, and Oakland City University will be giving away $48,000 scholarships to three high school students. A link for students to sign up to win one of the scholarships will be available soon. Star Wars Night will feature specialty game-worn Star Wars-themed jerseys which will be auctioned off immediately following the game. Replica Star Wars jerseys will also be available at the Thunderbolts Merch Stand. Characters from Star Wars will be present in the lobby and around the building throughout the game, and fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters. The first 100 kids in attendance will also receive a blow-up light saber.

Scouting the Opponent:

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 18-4-4, 40 Points, 2nd Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Jordan Ernst (21 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Alec Baer (40 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Colby Muise (16-2-3, .930 Save %)

Thunderbolts Record vs PEO: 1-4-1

The Rivermen were to play in Huntsville this past Friday and Saturday night, however both games were postponed due to the inclement winter weather conditions, therefore Peoria did not take ice for any game action this past week.

Call-up Report

- Lincoln Hatten (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 31 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P, 13 PIM

- Benjamin Lindberg (Adirondack Thunder - ECHL)

- 10 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 11 PIM

- Ty Taylor (Reading Royals - ECHL)

- 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000% Save Percentage

Transactions:

Tue. 1/14: G Ty Taylor called up to Reading (ECHL)

Thur. 1/9: F Scott Kirton returned from call-up to Cincinnati (ECHL)

Thur. 1/9: D Robin Eriksson placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

Wed. 1/8: G Ty Taylor returned from call-up to Orlando (ECHL)

Wed. 1/8: G Reid Cooper placed on waivers

