Mayhem Set New Single-Game Franchise Attendance Record against Bulls

March 20, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem scored late against the Birmingham Bulls in the third period to send the game to overtime but fall just short in overtime, 2-1.

Things got underway at an early start time for the School Day Game with a Jake Maynard infraction for hooking just 80 seconds into the first period. While on the power play, Arkhip Ledziankou put the Bulls on the board at 2:39 via an assist from his brother, Filimon Ledziankou, and Ryan Romeo. Later, Birmingham's Carson Rose was given two minutes for slashing at 7:46. John Kaljian of the Mayhem was sent to the box for boarding exactly a minute later, negating the power play. Neither team was successful on their respective power plays as they went into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead for the Bulls.

While the period was scoreless, it was high flying, as both squads went for a combined 27 shots. The Bulls hit both the crossbar, and the post, but couldn't find the back of the net. The Bulls had three power play chances to increase their lead but were not able to, as the Mayhem were five-for-five on their last five penalty kills. The score remained 1-0 in favor of Birmingham after two periods.

As the Mayhem were still trying to get some goals, it did not start well with a Parker Allison hooking penalty about three minutes into the third period. Thankfully for the Mayhem, they held their ground and did not let the Bulls extend their lead. Inside the final five minutes of the third period, Conor Witherspoon flicked the puck top shelf on a breakaway. After a discussion with the referees, it was ruled a good goal, and the game was tied 1-1. With the remaining five minutes of game time, neither team could score again, and the game was sent to overtime.

Overtime only lasted 31 seconds as Kolten Olynek took a pass from MacGregor Sinclair and sent a wrist shot into the back of the net to end the game in overtime in a 2-1 Bulls victory.

Although they suffered an overtime loss, the Mayhem set a new single-game attendance record for the franchise's history, with an announced attendance of 5,716.

The Mayhem return to the ice tomorrow, Friday, March 21st at 7:00pm against the Fayetteville Marksmen for Ice Out Cancer Night. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

