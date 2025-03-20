Hobbs, Chapman Pick up Goals in Thunderbolts' Loss at Quad City

Moline, Il.: After a tough first period in which Quad City exploded for four goals, Evansville was able to settle things down, but ultimately fell short by a 5-2 score on Thursday night at Vibrant Arena in their first set of consecutive losses since early February. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, March 22nd against the Quad City Storm at 7:05pm CT.

The Storm opened the scoring at 6:40 as Brandon Stojcevski scored off a rebound to give Quad City a 1-0 lead. Evansville bounced back quickly, as Matthew Hobbs scored a rebound goal just over a minute later at 7:43 to quickly tie the game, assisted by Isaac Chapman and Patrick Del Vecchio. Unfortunately, the Storm scored three goals in just over five minutes to take a 4-1 lead, scored by Leif Mattson at 8:55, Stojcevski at 10:00, and Devin Sanders at 14:21. In a strong second period with a heavy shot advantage of 17-5, Evansville got back to within two goals as Chapman scored a deflection goal from Nolan McElhaney and Matt Dorsey at 5:55. However, the one quality chance for Quad City also went into the net, as Sanders scored on a breakaway at 9:58 to make it 5-2. The Thunderbolts were unable to inch closer in the third period, which saw no goals for either side, with the Storm winning the game by a 5-2 final score.

Chapman led the way with a goal and assist, and Hobbs scored Evansville's other goal. In net, Ty Taylor finished with 23 saves on 28 shots on goal. The Thunderbolts and Storm meet again on Saturday, March 22nd at Ford Center. With Macon's overtime loss earlier on Thursday, Evansville now only needs a maximum of 5 points out of 12 possible remaining points to clinch a playoff spot.

