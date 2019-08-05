Mayhem Secure Cesarz for Training Camp

The Mayhem have added another forward to their ranks, signing Danny Cesarz to the training camp roster.

Cesarz will bring both offensive firepower and seasoned leadership to the club for the 2019-20 season. A veteran of over 170 SPHL games, Cesarz has produced at a consistent pace over his professional career (47 G, 93 A, 140 P, +20). After spending four seasons with the Knoxville Ice Bears, he joined the Mayhem in March last season and dressed for ten games, including the playoffs. He registered six points (2 G, 4 A) over that span and helped the Mayhem snap a road skid with a goal, assist, and a +4 rating against his former squad on March 30th.

"When we got Danny, he had been off the ice for a while due to injury and only played a handful of games for us," Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas said. "Getting him for a full season, we are going to see the game changer and offensive threat he has been his whole career. We are thrilled to have him back; he will be a key piece for our club."

The 27-year-old right winger was acquired from the Quad City Storm in exchange for Brian Rowland and the rights to Sam Wilbur, the latter of whom landed with the Fayetteville Marksmen at the end of last season. Though he was battling injury when the trade was made, Cesarz (5'10, 195) made a near-immediate impact for the Mayhem once he hit the ice. The Redford, MI native promises to be one of the frontrunners to claim a captaincy role for the team as he braces for his first full season in Macon.

Cesarz marks the eighth player and fifth forward signed to the training camp roster. Spots will continue to fill throughout the summer as October draws nearer. Opening night is scheduled for October 18th against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mayhem season tickets and partial plans are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

