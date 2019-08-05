Havoc Ink Nutkevitch for Fourth Season

HUNTSVILLE - Huntsville Havoc forward and assistant captain Sy Nutkevitch, the team's assists leader for three-straight seasons, will be back in the red and black for the 2019-20 season, the team announced Monday.

Nutkevitch (6-0, 175 pounds) won the President's Cup MVP award for his dominant performance in the 2018 Championship run.

He followed that with a 59-point campaign in the 2018-19 Championship season, good for second-most on the team. His 46 assists marked the highest among his teammates.

In each season since joining the Havoc, Nutkevitch has led the team in assists with 39 in 2015-16, 41 in 2017-18 and 46 in 2018-19.

His 126 career assists with the Havoc puts him tied for third on the team's all-time assists leaderboard. He is also fifth all-time on the team in points with 171.

